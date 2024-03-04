The New England Patriots would make a historic mistake not drafting this prospect
The Patriots can make or break their future with their No. 3 NFL Draft pick.
By Dakota Wayne
The New England Patriots have the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and based off mock drafts in the NFL community, the Pats could make a mistake that would haunt them for years to come.
The Patriots could send their franchise back years by making the wrong choice in the 2024 NFL Draft
At the No. 3 pick in the draft, the Pats can make two drastically different decisions for their team's future.
Once Tom Brady departed from New England, the Patriots had a tough time remaining relevant towards the end of the season. Due to a roster with holes upon holes, the Patriots are in the top 3 draft position to turn their franchise around. That is, if they make the right choice.
The 2024 NFL Draft has highly talented prospects at the top of the draft, which gives the Patriots a mirage of choices to make. However, there's only one choice for the Pats at No. 3— if this prospect is still available.
2024 NFL Draft top 3, per Dakota— me
CHI, 1.01: Caleb Williams?
WAS, 1.02: Drake Maye?
NE, 1.03: ?
If the New England Patriots pass on Marvin Harrison Jr. for Jayden Daniels at pick No. 3, the Foxborough community will look back and wonder: Why?!
Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the best wide receiver prospects in ages, and he immediately makes any team better with his presence alone. Football fans saw what Mac Jones was capable of with elite talent around him. He hasn't made the transition fully into an NFL quarterback, but Marvin Harrison Jr. is a quarterback's best friend.
Tossing Jayden Daniels into the Patriots' current situation would be setting him up for failure. Daniels would be tossed into an environment that experienced Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, while his pairing of head coach is Jerod Mayo.
NE Pats with Marvin Harrison Jr.
NE Pats with Jayden Daniels
QB: Mac Jones/Bailey Zappe
QB: Jayden Daniels
WR1: Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR1: DeVante Parker
WR2: DeVante Parker
WR2: JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR3: JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR3: Kendrick Bourne
Of those two options, there's a clear-cut winner. This also only shows the Patriots after one pick, while also excluding the potential results of free agency. With Mike Evans re-signing with the Buccs, the top option in this free agency class returns home. Other than Michael Pittman Jr. and Calvin Ridley, there isn't a plethora of top wide receiver talent.
The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with wide receiver talent, so they could believe there's a chance to draft Jayden Daniels and a top receiver with their 34th pick.